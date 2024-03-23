Only one of this AMG is currently for sale in the Netherlands.

An AMG is generally not a car for modest people, but there was a time when AMGs were quite subtle. Now there is nothing wrong with a wonderfully thick AMG, but a modest AMG also has its charm. We found a good example of this on Marktplaats.

This is a real SLK 32 AMG. This is not a car that shouts from the rooftops that it is an AMG. And what many people don't realize at all: this is also a pretty rare car. It is currently the only one for sale in the Netherlands.

While its successor had a big V8, there is still a V6 under the hood of this SLK. Nevertheless, it makes very little difference in terms of power. This is thanks to the compressor, which increases the power of the six-cylinder to 354 hp. That is only 6 hp less than the SLK 55 AMG. In terms of torque you also have little to complain about, with 450 Nm.

In terms of appearance, the SLK 32 AMG may be modest, but this version does have a unique appearance. The AMG has a different front bumper, a spoiler, two left exhausts and double five-spoke rims. These rims also hide larger brakes.

4,333 of the SLK 32 AMG were built, which is not a lot by AMG standards. Moreover, about half of these cars went to the US. So this is an occasion that really doesn't come along very often. There are 32 units with a Dutch license plate and this is the only one that is currently for sale.

This specific example only has 96,988 km on the odometer and is according to… Marktplaats advertisement belonged to an old male (74 years old). As far as we can judge from the photos, the car looks perfect. With an asking price of €27,450 it is not exactly a bargain, but for that amount you do have a rare AMG. We would say: take your chance!

This article Buy this inconspicuous but rare AMG on Marktplaats first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #inconspicuous #rare #AMG #Marktplaats