You regularly see the coolest houses featured here on Autoblog. International, but much more often national. Because there are also plenty of gems of houses in our little country. This time not a mega villa with a huge garage, but a godsend. Namely a car company with a house.

This is a relatively old building from 1942. It was built in an Amsterdam school style and currently functions as a home and a car company. The house is in the foreground. If you enter the site and drive to the back, you will come across the part of a car company. This is a full garage with bridges, tools, an office and a kitchen.

With a Renault, Fiat and Opel on site, you have an excellent illustration of how many cars you can accommodate on site.

The photos indicate that the living area in particular could use a renovation. But as a good real estate agent would say: I see potential! If you're not handy yourself, I wouldn't start it again. Outsourcing something like that to a contractor for a complete renovation would cost a fortune. If you have six right hands: why not.

The future buyer can maintain the car company. You can also turn it into a completely different destination. Use the garage for your own car collection, for example. You can maintain your cars yourself and thanks to the bridges it is possible to park several cars there.

The garage is 68 square meters. There are apartments in Amsterdam with half the surface area where two-income households live. So there was plenty of room. The accompanying house has an area of ​​276 square meters. You can always turn it into an ultimate clubhouse for all your buddies. The bar is already there, so that's taken care of.

The house and car company are located in Sappemeer. For the non-urban dwellers among us and those who have not paid attention to topography: this place is located in the province of Groningen. For 525,000 euros can you have the whole mess. But who knows, there may be some room for negotiation in the price.

