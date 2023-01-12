We deal with crazy things on Autoblog, but a Volkswagen Golf GTI occasion with the steering wheel in the middle beats everything.

One thing is certain with almost every car: you sit on the left in the interior (or right in the UK and Japan, for example) and on the other side is a passenger seat. Very practical and it turns every car into a two-seater or four/five-seater. Only a few cars are an exception to this rule. The McLaren F1 has one seat in the middle and the Speedtail, in some ways an homage to that F1, has that too. The short list of cars with a central driving position is completed by a perfectly normal Volkswagen Golf.

Volkswagen Golf GTI occasion

From the outside, the Volkswagen Golf GTI occasion of the day is as normal as they come. In fact, the exterior is exactly as in the folder: Tornado Red with the now quite iconic ‘Denver’ 17 inch GTI rims. The drive is also as normal as they come: the 2.0 TSI delivers 200 hp to the front wheels and switching is done by a DSG automatic transmission. Actually all the more fun: thanks to this inconspicuous packaging you don’t suspect anything about the interior.

Golf GTI occasion with steering wheel in the middle!

Indeed, the interior houses a central driving position. Yep, this used Volkswagen Golf GTI has the steering wheel in the middle! A similar layout to the F1: one seat in the front and a back seat. So this Golf is a four-seater, but not in the way you think.

We hear you thinking: why? And to be honest, that question is not answered by the seller. With projects like this, the answer is often ‘because we can’. And it is possible, because everything has been moved in such a way that in theory you do not lose any of the functionality. The steering wheel works, the pedals work and the engine feels nothing of this strange interior design. The dashboard has even been made symmetrical, we suspect by using a half left-hand drive dashboard and a half right-hand drive dashboard. Your navigation screen and air conditioning controls have not been lost either. The handbrake is on the right, but the DSG lever on the left.

Examination

It is a car from 2005 with 98,000 kilometers on the clock. A quick look at the history of this used Volkswagen Golf GTI shows that the car has not had an MOT since 2012. Then the project will have started and as you can see it is not quite finished yet, you can still see some mechanical components hiding under the dashboard. To complete the timeline: the owner drove it (presumably in 2018) for a few weeks, but then the car had to pass the inspection to get a valid road status and that didn’t happen. Now the car has been in a shed for five years.

To buy

2023 is the year that the owner of this Golf GTI occasion with the steering wheel in the middle decided that it was enough. So the car is on Marktplaats! It is not clear whether the car will pass (or can pass) the inspection in its current form and it still has to be finished, so getting in and out is not an option. Still, given the circumstances, an asking price of 4,000 euros seems at least reasonable. You can save your shot the advertisement of this bizarre VW Golf occasion.

Thanks to Wiljan and Justin for the tip!

