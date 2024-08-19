Yes, a Golf 7 R with a manual transmission.

The Volkswagen Golf R, you could say it has a bad name in the inner cities and on the ring roads of the Netherlands. Let’s just say it is often driven faster than the experience of the driver would suggest. Aided by a lot of horsepower, 4-motion and an automatic transmission, you can bluff yourself without talent towards 200 km/h on the Schieweg or on the A16.

But we found a Golf 7 R used that distances itself from that. NOT a five-door that your friends or nephews can jump in and out of at any time, but a lovely 3-door. And therefore no standard automatic but the manual gearbox that is quite rare for the R! But a real Golf R for the purist, because you can stir that gearbox yourself.

It concerns a Golf R, 2.0 tsi R 4 Motion from 2014 with 238,817 km on the counter according to the specification. In January 2022, the car appeared on a Dutch license plate for the first time, so you will find ‘no judgment’ on the NAP.

If we dig a little further, we see that a number of ‘enthusiast upgrades’ have been made to this car during the last service, in addition to other necessary maintenance. We read in the advertisement:

Complete engine overhaul

General check before delivery.

Racingline R600 intake

3 Inch downpipe Van Vught Tuning

Engine software Van Vught Tuning

Race clutch Sachs (SRE)

402HP/540NM

It has been 45,000 km since the car was ‘recently’ serviced and admittedly, the mileage in combination with the modifications actually requires a serious pre-purchase inspection. Those last 45k km could have been tough. So we would calculate that pre-purchase inspection or enforce it during negotiations. On the other hand: a potentially wonderful car if you are not sensitive to the image of the Golf R.

What we thought of the Volkswagen Golf 7 R at the time, you can see here. How a Golf 7R with a manual transmission works, you can see in the My Car video by Daniel.

View the used VW Golf R on Marktplaats here!

This article Buy this Golf 7 R for purists! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #Golf #purists