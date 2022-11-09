Only one of this Aventador was delivered in the Netherlands and it can now be yours.

Quite a few versions of the Aventador have appeared, but now we know for sure that there will be no new ones. The very last Aventador has rolled off the production line this year. So we can now definitively list which versions there have been. These were in chronological order: the Aventador LP700-4, the Aventador LP750-4 SV, the Aventador LP770-4 SVJ and finally the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae.

In fact, the number of versions is not too bad. Yet there is still a version missing from this list: the LP720-4 50º Anniversario. This was one of the first variations on the Aventador theme. This limited edition was released in 2013 to celebrate Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary.

Many car brands celebrate an anniversary with a special paint and differently colored stitching, but Lamborghini went a little further. The 50º Anniversario actually has more power and different bumpers.

With a power of 720 hp, the 50º Anniversario is somewhere between the 700 hp standard Aventador and the 750 hp SV. The SV was just not out at the time, so the Anniversario was the fastest version at the time.

The 50º Anniversario does not have a huge rear wing, but it does have aggressive front and rear bumpers, which are unique to this variant. That makes it perhaps the golden mean in terms of looks: nice and brutal but not too busy.

The LP720-4 is also a lot more exclusive than all the versions we mentioned in the introduction. Only 200 of these were made in total, of which 100 as Coupé and 100 as Roadster.

Only one of these cars came to the Netherlands and it is now on Marktplaats. The car has had a Dutch registration since 2014, but it has been driven very little in the past 8 years. The counter is only at 3,981 km.

This mileage and the rarity ensure that the price is not tender. There is on marketplace asked no less than €695,740 for this Aventador.

