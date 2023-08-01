What do you offer for this Ford Focus RS with 351,000 km on the clock?

The Ford Focus RS is a particularly hot hatchback. Instead of a slightly faster Focus with spoiler and nice wheels, they go much further at Ford to make it an RS. Very cool of course, but also very expensive. That is precisely the reason that Ford does not go further than an ST, with or without Ford Performance options.

The Focus RS comes in three generations and we have generation 1 for you here, the ‘DBW’. Generation two is the ‘DA3’ and generation three is the ‘DYB’. Do you know that too! The Ford Focus was a great driving car in its own right. Even a 1.4 station wagon rounded corners in a most entertaining way, courtesy of Richard Perry-Jones, who insisted the Focus shouldn’t look boring and shouldn’t be boring to drive. Mission accomplished! Check out the special about that brilliant first generation of the Focus here.

RS

But because the Focus drove so well, there was soon a demand for more power and that had to wait a while. The development of the Focus RS took a long time. So much that a facelift had already been done in the meantime! Despite the fact that the Focus RS came on the market after the facelift in 2002, the car still has the old news. The Focus ST170, which appeared in 2001, does have the new nose. A bit strange, but it is more common that top models do not get a facelift.

The great thing about the Focus RS was that they really made it work. So a unique 2.0 turbo engine with 215 hp (assignment, in real life it was more). Sachs made the dampers, OZ the extra light 18 inch wheels, Quaiffe was responsible for the limited slip differential and of course Brembo was allowed to do the brakes.

Focus RS with 351,000 km

This copy is one of the 4,501 built copies. Of those 4,501, a large part was shipped to the UK (2,147). So they are really very rare cars. The mileage of 351,000 km is a bit high, but if the car is well maintained, that should not be an issue.

It is an original Dutch car and all maintenance has been meticulously maintained. 351,000 km sounds like a lot, but the car is now 21 years old. 16,715 km per year doesn’t sound very exciting, does it? You can bid from 11 mille.

Anyway, you can view the ad here!

