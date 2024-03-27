Buy this E36 and get 60k (!) worth of upgrades

This car has been for sale for some time, but the price has now been significantly reduced. Use it to your advantage!

An E36 that is no longer completely standard is nothing new. On and around the Nordschleife you stumble over the modified E36s. However, there is a copy on Marktplaats where the modifications go very far. The car is barely recognizable as an E36.

This Bimmer started life as a regular 325i Cabrio, but almost every part on this car has been replaced. That starts with the appearance: this 325i is equipped with an M3 body kit, plus a whole arsenal of carbon parts.

What is also striking are the headlights, or rather the lack thereof. These have been transformed into air inlets. If you look very closely you will see that an aftermarket spoiler has also been mounted.

Let's continue with the chassis: the car is equipped with an M3 chassis, an M3 lock, a coilover and air ride. The rims are 18 inch OZ Futuras. There are a lot of parts on this car that are questionable, but at least the rims are very thick.

Has anything been done mechanically? You bet so: the car still has a 2.5 liter six-in-line, but it now produces 658 hp and 713 Nm. This is partly due to the fact that a big turbo has been screwed on. Numerous parts have also been upgraded, from the connecting rods to the intercooler.

It should be your thing, but a lot of time and money has clearly been invested in this E36. According to the advertisement, almost 60 grand was spent on it and we immediately believed that. In this article we have only mentioned a fraction of all the modifications, so you will have to wait for the complete laundry list marketplace to look.

How much should something like this cost…? Of course, they cannot pass on those 60k in upgrades, so the car is offered for only €28,995. The seller has already dropped considerably, because it was first for sale for € 34,995. But yes, this car is built according to very specific wishes, and then the target group is very small.

