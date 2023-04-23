This orange gem can be yours on King’s Day.

Modern BMWs do not only evoke positive reactions with their polarizing design and sometimes ostentatious appearance. Today, however, we have a BMW for you that really no one can dislike. This gives you a 100% thumbs up guarantee.

We are talking about the ancestor of the 3 Series: the BMW 2002. It is not the brutal Turbo with its wide wheel arches, but it is not the smallest version either. This is a 2002 tii, the second thickest variant of the 02 series.

The last ‘i’ stands for injection, which ensured that the 2.0 liter block delivered 130 hp. That no longer sounds so impressive in 2023, but it was considerably more than the entry-level version. The BMW 1502 only produced 75 hp. With a weight of not much more than 1,000 kg, you don’t need much horsepower to have fun.

This specific BMW 2002 tii has had a Dutch registration since 1974, which means that it is an original Dutch car. The first owner must have been a patriotic man, because he chose Inka Orange.

The mileage is still very modest, especially for a car that is almost 50 years old: it currently has 42,225 km on the clock. Judging by the photos, this classic Bimmer also looks (or rather: again) very fine. One of the previous owners did his best to make the car factory new again.

The car is currently being auctioned on Collecting Cars and the auction ends next Thursday. Indeed, exactly on King’s Day. What better way to celebrate King’s Day than by buying a beautiful orange 2002 tii?

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car at no cost and without hassle Collecting Cars!

This article Buy this Dutch BMW 2002 tii on King’s Day appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #Dutch #BMW #tii #Kings #Day