We won’t use the term factory new for once, but this SLR is.

Audi has had the R8 since 2007, but it was Mercedes who first came up with a modern supercar in 2003. And what kind. The SLR McLaren remains a unique appearance to this day and is without a doubt a classic in the making. Although no insanely high amounts are being asked for it yet.

This SLR Roadster on Marktplaats is potentially extremely pricey. This is not just any SLR, but one that is still brand new. We hardly exaggerate: there is a virgin 1,875 km on the clock and the interior is still partly in the plastic. So this is really the kind of car that you normally see at prestigious auctions.

It is a Roadster, which is perhaps the most beautiful version of the SLR McLaren. With the roof open, the endless nose seems even longer. And experiencing 626 hp and 780 Nm of torque in an open car is of course also a unique experience.

Of course, the Roadster is a bit heavier, while the SLR McLaren was not the lightest anyway. As a result, the weight is moving towards 1,800 kg, which is almost 500 kg more than, for example, a Carrera GT. But that should not spoil the fun. The SLR is smooth enough. And just look at that picture from the side…

Of course you are just as curious as we are what an SLR McLaren Roadster with 1,875 km on the clock should cost, but unfortunately there is no price. The price is on request, but you can also just bid on it marketplace. Someone has already offered a ton, but we fear that this is not enough. You should probably think of the quadruple. Or more.

