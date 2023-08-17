A Porsche Boxster for less. What could go wrong with that?

The Porsche Boxster of the 981 generation is a great automobile. Yes, I really say that. After all, I know from my own experience. In fact, I have one for sale for you. A black, low mileage and Spanish license plate. Pick up in Benidorm. Can you eat a frikandel right away, nice man…

Anyway, that Boxster is completely perfect and therefore slightly more expensive than the one we are writing about today. It really costs nothing at all. Yes, € 21,950 euros is not nothing, but for a Boxster with 25,219 kilometers on the counter it is nothing.

What could be wrong with that?

Buy this Boxster for little

Well let’s start I converted the kilometers from miles. Of these, 15,762 are on the counter. So it is an imported copy, from the US. Not a problem in itself, but still.

Another thing is that the original keys are no longer included. But luckily they had two new ones made, so that’s solved. No, the biggest problem is that the Boxster doesn’t drive. No meters. Or you have to want to push him.

And it’s not a broken engine either, but something much more annoying. There is an electronic problem. The fuse box has experienced a moisture problem and since then the Boxster has stopped working. And now we as editors know very little about cars, but you don’t want an electronic problem in a modern car. Not really.

Nevertheless, the current owner thinks that it is all easy to solve. Just buy a donor Boxster for a few thousand bucks, put over what is broken and you have a great car for little money. He says.

Good, You can read the ad on Marktplaats herewe are just curious if you would dare to burn your hands on it.

Then buy?

