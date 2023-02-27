There is already an M4 CSL on Marktplaats, but the price is something to swallow.

BMW M came with a lot of birthday presents last year in honor of their 50th anniversary. One of the most notable was the 3.0 CSL, but of course there was also the M4 CSL. It is slightly cheaper, although it is still a very expensive M4. This is evident again now that the first copy has surfaced on Marktplaats.

First, what do you get when you go for the M4 CSL? Well, a hardcore M4, which is lighter, among other things. At 1,625 kg, it is not as featherweight as the E46 M3 CSL, but it still saves 100 kg compared to a normal M4. This is partly due to the rear seat, which is conspicuous by its absence.

The M4 CSL also has to have an extra 40 hp (for a total of 550 hp), an extra strong M Sport chassis and a laundry list of smaller upgrades. The aerodynamics have also been adjusted with a carbon splitter and a nice ducktail, which also improves the appearance.

If all this sounds like music to your ears, you can order an M4 CSL from BMW, but you can also buy one directly on Marktplaats. Automotive Experience from Vianen has already been able to get hold of 1 of the 1,000 copies and is now offering it.

The car is finished in Frozen Brooken Gray (or as BMW calls it: Frozen Brooklyn Gray). That color may look familiar, because this was the introduction color. There are not many more options, because the CSL is only available in three colors. A nice extra is that it is equipped with Xpel foil.

The car is of course brand new and is offered on marketplace for just under €250,000. That is already a lot of money for an M4, but beware: you are not there yet. As you can see in the photos, there is no Dutch registration on it yet. So BPM must also be ticked off. This brings you to a sweet sum of € 287,500.

To put that amount in perspective: you already have a brand new M4 for half the money. And then we are not even talking about the entry-level version, because for € 140,500 you have an M4 Competition. Conclusion? An M4 CSL is really very expensive.

