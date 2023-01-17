Not the most original BMW E30 M3, but a unit that is ready to do what these cars are really all about.

The BMW M3 has become an icon in the car world and that is of course especially true for the original from the 1980s. The E30 generation fought for title after title in the various racing classes. Special legend are the versions of Roberto Ravaglia and Johnny Cecotto senior. At the time, BMW also marketed specials named after these two successful drivers.

Slowly but surely, the M3 has become not only ‘sporty’, but also more and more a thick, luxurious blepper. Fast and agile on the track of course, but you also have modern navi, automatic air conditioning, a bucket of airbags and things like that. In that respect, the first is still the purest. But it is also, in principle, the most expensive. Apart from some very special specials of later models, E30 M3s are generally worth more than all successors.

Well, for the price of a brand new M3 in the Netherlands (130K) you can also buy a nice, original E30 M3. But for really neat specimens that is what you have to think about. Judging by the bottom of the market Bring a Trailer is currently about 60K. But then your M3 has probably had a tap and a wrong exhaust and the like.

The M3 that we found today on Marktplaats also falls into that category in a sense. But we don’t mean that in the wrong sense of the word in this case. Yes, it’s not all original. However, it has been adapted with a noble goal in mind, which is to rip.

Under the hood is the right engine, namely an S14, in this case with modified pistons. The engine transfers its power to the rear wheels through a Drexler differential lock. The brakes are from AP Racing, the roll cage from OMP. In the back of the trunk is an aluminum tank for extra toddler.

Of course there are adjustable shock absorbers for better gum and adjustment work. The rims are E39 M5 rims and seem original (original M5 then), but that should always be checked with the rim police aka @willeme. As far as we are concerned, the rims are the most controversial choice.

The interior is also nice and racy, with the aforementioned roll cage, sports seats, a STACK dashboard for your Nase and a fire extinguisher under the co-driver’s seat. A seat that is not necessarily filled by your better half, but by your navigator. Unless you business of pleasure mixes. This BMW E30 M3 is actually intended for the rally, although pleasure rides are also fine of course.

Then the price remains. This amounts to 82,500 euros. But you can also bid… if you are standing next to the car. Then bid?

