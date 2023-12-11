Want to drive an AMG, but not stand out? Search no further!

Four exhausts, gaping openings in the bumpers, flared wheel arches: with a modern AMG you don't have to doubt whether it is an AMG. That used to be different. There was a time when AMGs were extremely subtle.

If it is also a car that many people don't even know as AMG, you actually just have a sleeper. We found such a car on Marktplaats, where a CLK 55 AMG is offered. And we mean… not the one from 2002, but the generation before that.

The first CLK 55 is an AMG that has been largely forgotten. This is not only due to the inconspicuous appearance, but also due to the fact that not very many were built. A total of 3,381 units were produced, which is quite few for a non-limited model.

Despite the E-Class nose, the first generation CLK (like the second) was based on the C-Class. The engine of the CLK 55 AMG was also the same as that of the C 55 AMG. In this configuration, the 5.4 liter V8 is good for 347 hp and 510 Nm of torque.

This CLK has a serious drivetrain, but the appearance gives very little away. No four exhausts, no flashy bumpers and not even badges. The CLK 55 AMG mainly relies on its Monoblock rims and its two exhausts. The majority of people will not see an AMG, but just an 'old Mercedes'.

It doesn't happen often that this car comes along as a used car, because there are only 14 copies on Dutch license plates. This copy is one of them, although this car is not originally Dutch. That is quite easy to deduce from the reflectors and the recent license plate.

You are not going to pay the top price anyway, because this AMG already has extensive experience: it has 238,000 km on the clock. There is no asking price, you can just make an offer marketplace.

This article Buy this AMG sleeper on Marktplaats first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #AMG #sleeper #Marktplaats