After Alpine sold the Fernando Alonso version of the A110R last year – for 43,000 euros more than a regular A110R – Alpine now has a new, special sports car. This time the A110R gets a Le Mans theme. Is that a coincidence? Exactly in the week that the 24-hour race celebrates its hundredth anniversary. That is why Alpine also builds a hundred units of the A110R Le Mans Edition.

The theme of Le Mans can be found on the splitter where the logo of the endurance race can be seen. The same logo can be found on the end of the side skirt and on the headrests. Of course, the layout of the track can also be seen. Alpine incorporates the shape of the Circuit de la Sarthe into the sun visor. All hundred buyers who transfer 140,000 euros for the A110R Le Mans will have the chance to actually drive on the circuit.

The owners of the special Alpines will have access to facilities of the endurance team. That team will return next year in the highest class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Hypercar class. In the same year, customers are allowed to drive a lap in the morning before the race. Will be a busy intention if a hundred A110s take to the runway at the same time.

Specifications of the Alpine A110R

This A110R is slightly different from other A110Rs. Alpine says it has a ‘Road and Track package’ on it that makes the car lower and stiffer for better stability. There is even a special mode called ‘Hunaudières’ which should make the car even more stable on the long straights at Le Mans. Incidentally, the Alpine A110R Le Mans Edition gets the same 300 hp 1.8-liter engine. The 0-100 time therefore remains 3.9 seconds and the top speed is 285 km/h.