Yes, a 997 GT3 in Rubystone Red.

Porsche is currently doing good business with the PTS program. 911s are delivered in a wide variety of colors. That was very different at the time of the 997. Finding a 997 in a nice color can be quite difficult. @wouter can talk about it.

We have now found one, namely a 997 GT3 in Rubystone Red. We must immediately say that this was not the original color, but that only makes it even more unique. As far as we know, a 997 GT3 was never delivered from the factory in this color. And it has actually been sprayed, it is not just a wrap.

In any case, it is a very cool 997, because it is a 997 GT3 Mk2. This is the last GT3 with the famous Mezger block. While this was still 3.6 liters in the 996 GT3 and the 997 GT3 Mk1, the GT3 Mk2 got a 3.8. This was good for 435 hp.

If you have any doubts about the cylinder capacity, you can always take a look at the side of the spoiler. That's where it is. The spoiler is in any case an important identifying point, because it is clearly different from that of the GT3 Mk1.

This copy is completely ready to conquer the Nordschleife, because this GT3 is equipped with bucket seats and the Clubsport package. This normally includes a half roll cage, a fire extinguisher and six-point harnesses. We just don't see the latter again. A nice detail: the roll cage has also been painted in Rubystone Red.

This unique 997 GT3 is offered on Collecting Cars, with 55,830 km on the odometer. You will have to pick it up in Orléans, but then you will immediately have a nice road trip. You can bid until Monday evening at 7:32 PM.

