The thickest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands has a serious mod list of adjustments.

Lately it has only been about the fact that the Mercedes-AMG C63 E-Performance has a four-cylinder engine. We car enthusiasts all think that's meh. That's a huge shame, because the engine is a brilliant piece of technology. A 1,991 cc four-cylinder that squeezes out 476 hp and 545 Nm is extremely impressive. And that with factory warranty!

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution drivers have known for a long time that a lot is possible with four-cylinder in-line engines. Because check out this monster, which we think is one of the thickest Lancer Evos in our country. It is a Lancer Evolution X. That was the last generation that was in production from 2008 to 2018. It is also the only generation with the aluminum 4B11T engine, while the Evo I to IX had the cast iron 4G63T under the hood.

But you can also easily take care of the modern unit. Mitsubishi UK sold the car from the dealer with 440 hp. This biggest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands goes a step further with 500 hp. The basis is a GSR, so the luxurious/sporty model (there was also a bare RS).

Modlist!

The nice thing is that the seller also has a modlist, but not a modlist like we have at Autoblog. It is not about moderating comments, but the number of modifications. And there are a lot of them:

Motor:

Manley I-Beams pro series turbo tuff connecting rods

Carillo Pistons (CP) 9.0:1 stroke 86mm 86.50mm bore

ACL race series bearing shells

ACL thrustwashers

ARP head studs

AMS billet cam cap

GSC S2 power division camshafts

MAP Valve spring kit with titanium retainers (Reduces the rpm from 7600 to 8400rpm)

16 new OEM valve buckets

Garrett GTX3576-R gen2 twin scroll 0.94 AR

MAP ceramic coated Tubular manifold

ETS recirc downpipe

ETS v2 extreme exhaust

ETS test pipe

MAP 3 inch intercooler

Injen intercooler piping

GFB adjustable recirc BOV

Grimmspeed 3-port boost solenoid

Radium fuel rail with damper

DW300c fuel pump

Injector Dynamics 1300cc

Okada Project plasma direct ignition coils

MAP 3” cold air intake

MAP oil catch can + kvs reservoir in 1.

Driven Fab firewall heat shield and cap heat shield

Undercarriage

Intrax coilover set

Stoptech discs front/rear + brake pads

Whiteline adjustable rear wishbones.

Eibach rear stabilizer bar

Beatrush engine mounts

Beatrush rear diff spacer mount

Custom full alloy undertray.

Drive:

Xtreme (Australia) twin plate clutch/flywheel

CMC upgrade

Replaced diff pins in gearbox and full gearbox inspection by Heuvel motorsport (preventive) in 2020

AYC pump overhauled in 2021 by van Hoof motorsport

Torque solutions shifter cable bushings and gear selector bushings

Visual:

Visual:

Carbon Vortex Generator Rexspeed

Carbon cover steering fluid reservoir

Carbon intercooler side plates

Carbon radiator cover

Carbon hood dampers

High gloss black 3M roof wrap

Rota Grid 18” with 4x toyo proxes T1r 245/40-18

OEM white rims with 4x winter tires Vredestein Wintrac

Interior

Original TAKATA Drift III 4-point seat belts.

Carbon dual pod holder

Innovate AFR gauge

Innovate dual oil pressure and temperature gauge

Android radio system, works great, Original MMCS Rockford Fosgate system with screen is still present and is included.

During the rebuild, the timing belt and oil pump were also immediately replaced.

Price of the thickest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands

In short, that's a lot. Now most modifications are serious upgrades. It doesn't get much better than an Intrax chassis, for example.

What is seriously nice: the owner has been an owner for 10 years. That creates a bit more confidence than a car that has changed owners 5 times in the past 3 months.

The price of the thickest Lancer Evo in the Netherlands is 34,900 euros. That is certainly not dirt cheap, but not too expensive either. Evos are never cheap and this is a left-hand drive example. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

