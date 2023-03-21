A thick diesel at Domeinen, who dares?

Buying a very expensive diesel today, you have to dare. The same can be said about blindly buying a car through Domeinen. In short: today we have an occasion for people with guts.

It’s about a Bentley Bentayga which we found at Domeinen. This is not equipped with a W12, but with a V8. You can see that under the hood, but also on the exhausts. With the V8, they have a notch in the middle. Do you know that again.

What you cannot see on the outside: it is therefore a diesel. The Bentayga Diesel has been discontinued since the 2020 facelift, but at the time it was one of the thickest and most expensive diesels you could get.

It is the same biturbo V8 that can also be found in the Audi A8 and SQ8. This is good for 435 hp and a generous 900 Nm of torque. Coincidentally, that is also the torque that the W12 delivers, only at a slightly higher speed.

The Bentayga Diesel was (disrespectfully said) the entry-level model, but the starting price was still € 223,250. That is, of course, just the beginning: this copy cost almost three hundred thousand euros. The new price was €297,069 to be exact.

From the outside, this Bentayga Diesel at Domeinen is boring, but with a Bentley the inside is the most important. You have absolutely nothing to complain about there. The interior is beautifully finished in two-tone leather, with beautiful diamond stitching. In the back we do not find a back seat, but two luxurious captain seats.

It is an import car, so the odometer reading of 82,863 km has not been verified. The condition of the upholstery gives little reason to doubt this. In that respect, it is not necessarily a huge leap of faith.

Of course you still have to count on a good dose of depreciation. It has undoubtedly already been written off considerably, but this depreciation cannon still has a while to go. If you have no problem with that: you can bid on this Bentayga Diesel via Domains.

This article Buy the thickest diesel in the Netherlands at Domeinen appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #thickest #diesel #Netherlands #Domeinen