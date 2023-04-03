The R63 AMG from Autoblog reader Klaas is surprisingly affordable.

You have those cars that are written about more often than copies have been made. We have only written about the Daewoo Leganza once (yes, really!), while thousands of them have been built. When it comes to the McLaren F1, there are about 100 built copies (including the racers) and thousands of articles.

In most cases it is therefore a special super sports car. With today’s occasion, that is not the case. It concerns the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG. Nobody actually buys such a car, but people find it fascinating.

R63 AMG from Autoblog reader Klaas

In this case there is an autoblog reader who has just bought one. It concerns Autoblog reader Klaas and he thought: you know, I’m just going to buy an R63 AMG. Techzle reader Klaas has done that! A deep bow for that!

But unfortunately Techzle reader Klaas has a new car on the way, making the R63 AMG a bit redundant. It is a 2006 copy with only 180,901 km on the clock. Yes, ‘only’, because these are typical cars for people who like to use their cars for what they are intended for.

The R63 from Autoblog reader Klaas is just like the Audi A6 endurance tester on Marktplaats: technically good, but a few visual imperfections. In the case of the R63, one of the rear seats does not work, as does the GPS (and therefore the navigation) and the paint is not 100% everywhere. But yes, with an asking price of 25,000 euros, it is not the most expensive R63 in Europe either.

Fast!

Well, most parts are still easily available from Mercedes and there is probably a detailer who can make the paint factory new. The car has recently had major maintenance, which is always more important of course. But hey, you always keep a little something with a fast German.

And fast, that’s it! Although the car looks like an MPV, it is secretly a crossover. At least, the R63 is on the platform of the M-Class and the GL. It is actually an ML63 AMG with less air resistance.

The car sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds and the top is limited to 250 km/h. The great thing is that it goes in peace and comfort. You will have to take the fuel costs for granted, because it is not very economical.

But you can just multiply the cost by six. We bet that you will be cheaper in Nice with 6 people than if you go by TGV? interest, you can view the Mercedes R63 AMG from Autoblog reader Klaas here!

Read more? These are 14 brilliant seven-seaters for petrolhead dads!

This article Buy the R63 AMG from Autoblog reader Klaas appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #R63 #AMG #Autoblog #reader #Klaas