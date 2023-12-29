A Clio RS Estate sounds like music to our ears!

Fast B-segment station wagons are very rare. That in itself is very understandable, because even the slow variant (in a literal sense) is not really a runner (in terms of sales). Now there have been a few fast B-segment station wagons, such as the Skoda Fabia RS Combi and, er, a Mini Clubman JCW.

You could get a Renault Clio Estate, but not as an RS. Nowadays they are both no longer available. Yep, that's how bad it is in the car business these days. There is no Clio Estate and there is no Clio RS. Shame.

Then look: a Clio RS Estate!

The car you see here in the photos is a Clio RS and a Clio Estate! It is therefore a car from the previous generation. A purebred petrolhead had a fun project in mind when he came across a baby blue Clio Estate. You can also get that color blue on regular Clios. At that time the car still had a diesel engine under the hood.

But it is no longer there. Instead, the complete 1.6 turbo engine from the Clio RS has been added, including the EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission. The steering system, wiring harness and accessories have all been transferred from the Clio RS.

A few upgrades were then placed on this cool Renault. While you're at it, do it right, right? So a KW V3 coilover set was chosen, which can be adjusted in several ways. There is also a cold air intake from Airtec and a Wagner intercooler.

What does that cost?

The observant reader will have noticed that facelift headlights have been installed. The history of BOTH cars is available. Good news, the 1.6 petrol engine has only run 68,000 km, the Estate itself 150,000 km.

The price of all this beauty? 19,000 euros! That seems like a lot, because that makes it by far the most expensive Clio Estate in the Netherlands. But yes, on the other hand it is something very special. And a regular Clio RS 1.6T EDC nowadays costs easily 15 grand in a nice condition, so it's not such a strange amount. Interested? Check it out here on Renault Marketplace on Feesboek!

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

