The most expensive car of Marktplaats is again a wonderfully thick beech.

It would be a fun section to grab the most expensive car from Marktplaats every week, but that is not always easy. Sometimes the most expensive car remains the most expensive car, because it has not yet been sold. Treating exactly the same car every week is a bit too much. So it’s nice if a very expensive car is put on Marktplaats again for us to spend virtual millions on.

Most expensive car on Marktplaats

At least, the most expensive car on Marktplaats just doesn’t reach seven figures, but it comes close. What it is? A smurf blue Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Who the values ​​of the Super Veloce Jota has kept an eye on it, knows that the values ​​are on the rise or are going to sit down. But this copy stands head and shoulders above it. The stickers on the side and front cover are a hint.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63

This is an ultimate special Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63. Of the 900 copies of the ultimate circuit Aventador, 63 copies came with a heavier price tag as a separate edition. You knew you had one of 63 because the number was printed large on the front and side of the car. 63 stands for 1963, the year that Lamborghini started building sports cars.

Blue Tawaret

Not only did the first buyer of this SVJ 63 opt for the 63 package, he also managed to find many things in the option list. Everything that could be made in carbon has been made in carbon. Ceramic brake discs are included, but also, for example, a nose-lift system. The seats are the Alcantara sports seats with contrasting color in the seats. But with heated seats. A lot has been done on this car in terms of comfort and speed, but one thing that stands out at all times is the exclusive Ad Personam exterior color Blue Tawaret. With white accents as a contrast color. It certainly stands out.

To buy

Thanks to all that, you will understand that a car like this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 will be the most expensive on Marktplaats. How much lighter will your bank account be after purchasing this car? Hold tight: 889,740 euros. Just imagine the sound of a cash register. An exorbitant price for an exorbitant car. Shop yourself (virtually) rich the ad on Marktplaats.

