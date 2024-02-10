This Lebaron did not belong to former and future President Trump, but to another POTUS.

Transport of important men (m/f/i), it is often large, imposing and nowadays also armored. These days the American president is being transported by road TheBeast. It is a monstrous colossus, with doors as thick as Kim Kardashian's stern. Officially it is not called 'the beast', but the Cadillac One. Although the car has little or nothing to do with production models for John Appleseed, they always look a bit like recent Cadillacs.

Grassy Knoll

Everything used to be better, including the American President's limo. Although, John F. Kennedy was of course better at it TheBeast can be transported. Then he had the assassination attempt by the CIA from the grassy knot may have survived. In terms of looks, however, the vehicles of that time were a lot more appetizing than they are today. So it just depends on where your priorities lie.

LBJ and JFK

One of those beautiful limos is currently for sale. This concerns the Lyndon B. Johnson unit. Indeed, as experts know, 'LBJ' is the successor to 'JFK'. LBJ was later democratically re-elected again. As a result, Gerald Ford has the dubious honor of being the only POTUS never to have been elected by the people.

To complete this bit of POTUS trivia for the better crossword puzzle: such a letter to indicate your middle name was hip for a while among American Presidents. There was also Harry S. Truman, although the 'S.' in his case, stood for nothing. So far the fun facts of the day.

Saw the Devil, in a Chrysler LeBaron

LBJ's car was basically an Imperial LeBaron. An open car. But, this one has been tackled by none other than Ghia to be transformed into a limo. That's probably why this one stretch a lot nicer than most elongated cars that have been sawn in half and then a piece has been welded in. The car is a landaulet and has premium fabric in the interior.

The drive is, how could it be otherwise, provided by one Vee-Eight Motor. After all, anything else would have been considered treason. In this case it is a quite powerful 6.8 liter V8, which delivers 340 hp. A relaxed block. You can buy now, or rather next month. The car will then be auctioned off Mecum Auctions. So then you know where to go to get your parents to buy suitable transport for your end-of-year gala this year. Whose deed.

