The reason why Chris Harris’s 911 GT3 Touring is for sale is very…

With some presenters you immediately know where their preference lies. James May likes smart and sensible cars, Doug de Muro likes to drive big offroaders and @Wouter likes something with 100 horsepower (too much).

With Chris Harris it’s just a bit different. He has been in love with Porsche GT cars for years and then of course the Porsche 911 GT3. At the moment he has two and according to him that is one too many. Gosh. The remarkable thing is, the newest one is going out!

This means that his blue Porsche 992 GT3 TP is for sale! It’s not the least. It has just 10,500 km (6,500 miles) on the odometer and the car is painted in a PTS color and equipped with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur leather upholstery (red with tartan).

Bad cup holders and service Porsche dealer

The rode why he is getting rid of the new GT3 Touring and not his old one: cup holders. According to Harris, they are not great. In any case, he liked the cabin in the older version better. In addition, according to Harris, the 991 generation drives better on public roads.

Worst of all, he’s been treated like a jerk by his Porsche dealer. Harris had set his sights on a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. However, it was rather difficult to be able to cq be allowed to buy from Porsche.

In the end, a production slot was available for the Porsche Ambassador, but the specification Harris wanted was not possible (despite previous commitments that it could). In addition, he was treated rather badly in the process at his Porsche dealer (in Reading). Ergo, the 911 GT3 is going out and Harris is not buying a Porsche in return.

GT3 Touring PTS Chris

Is this strange behavior from Porsche? Well, yes and no. Given the enormous demand for cars, car brands can increase the profit per production slot as high as they want. Also, dealers now have the option to cherry pick what they want to trade in and apparently they didn’t want Chris Harris’ 911 GT3 Touring…

But yes, that is your chance to get your hands on this great sports car. Yes, the steering wheel is on the wrong side, but check out that interior! Window covering! And beautiful silver gray wheels and a neat blue paint.

It’s not going to get much better, is it? Isn’t this the most beautifully executed Porsche 911 ever? Incidentally, Harris is also a smart businessman, because the car happens to be auctioned at Collecting Cars. So the best man can’t really lose.

Read more? These are the most valuable cars of 2022!

This article Buy the GT3 Touring PTS from Chris Harris appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Buy #GT3 #Touring #PTS #Chris #Harris