You remember the Porsches that the National Police used to use. But do you also know its brothers?

The undersigned maintains that there is little to criticize about Dutch police cars. As all-rounders, the Audi A6 and Mercedes B-Class are actually ideal, but they sometimes have problems on unpaved roads. That's what we have Toyota Land Cruisers for. The real reason people think the Dutch police car isn't as cool as it used to be is because we used to have perhaps the coolest police cars in the world. The Porsche 911 Targa.

Police Porsches

We don't think the police Porsche needs much explanation, but for those who are confused: these were part of the arsenal of cars for the highway police between around 1960 and well into the 1990s. The Porsches could keep up with almost anything on the road, creating a kind of 'flight is hopeless' attitude. The choice for a Targa was because in the past the instructions of a police car, such as 'follow' or 'stop' or simply direct traffic, could not be done with an LED sign. So an officer in the passenger seat had to give these signals by hand, so the choice for a homeless car was quickly made.

Color scheme

Even though police Porsches were eventually produced in the well-known red and blue stripes of today, that is not the most famous version. That honor goes to the white Porsches with orange doors, orange front and subtle orange striping.

Other police cars

A color scheme that we find on the occasion of the day. Everyone knows the police Porsche, but there were also many other police cars for other purposes. Ordinary Volkswagens and Volvos, for example, for when that extra speed was not so necessary. And when the desire to have a more powerful vehicle for unpaved and otherwise impassable roads also increased in the 1970s, a car was introduced that you would expect to have an equally iconic status.

Range Rover

The car that had to perform the tasks on the unpaved was a real Range Rover, when it was still a three-door car and it was not yet such a luxury horse as it is now. Capable and comfortable: actually quite smart. Moreover, just like the Porsche, it also exudes a kind of status. Something that the hermandad is currently trying to prevent.

In any case, officers who were allowed to travel with the Range Rover had little to complain about. Caramel-colored interior, sufficient off-road capability and of course the well-known 3.5 liter V8 with 131 hp in the front. Not very many of these Range Rovers were delivered to the police, so it is all the more nice to see one for sale now.

This 1980 example, with 58,403 km on the clock, has not had a very busy police life, but that makes its condition all the better. And you even get some police accessories. Not a cheap offer at 42,500 euros, but a wonderful piece of Dutch history. If you already have a police 911, this one is actually part of it. You can buy at Kaeve Cars that the Range Rover offers.

This article Buy the equally cool brother of the National Police Porsche first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #equally #cool #brother #National #Police #Porsche