This fat BMW Z4 M40i that is now at Domains belonged to none other than Sywert van L.

Pretty much everything there is to say has already been said about Sywert van Lienden, so we don’t have much to add to that. He was completely selfless in arranging mouth caps, but happened to be left with 28 million euros with his companions.

Of course you can buy a lot of fat cars with that money, but the question is whether that is smart if your name is Sywert van Lienden. Still, he couldn’t resist buying a big car. In October 2020 he treated himself to a BMW Z4 M40i.

In silver this is not a very striking car, but we are talking about a 340 hp BMW with a price tag of €85,947. To be fair, Sywert has been able to hold back, because for a multimillionaire this is a fairly modest car.

Sywert was able to enjoy his BMW for quite a while, because the FIOD only came by in February this year. The images showed how this BMW Z4 was also combed out. So you should not expect to find another box of mouth caps in the trunk.

The BMW Z4 in question now appears at Domains. Buying a car there is usually a big gamble, but in this case it is not that bad. The interior could use a vacuum, but otherwise this is probably still a great car.

It is a young BMW that was delivered new in the Netherlands, has had only one owner and has only 8,197 km on the clock. What else do you want? However, there is a major drawback to buying this Z4: you may be mistaken for Sywert van Lienden. And you don’t want that.

UPDATE: Sywert van Lienden has meanwhile also seen that his car is at Domains (thanks to Autoblog) and has Twitter responded. The car now comes with a heartfelt recommendation from Sywert himself: “May the next owner enjoy it for many more summers. Car is neatly run in, full options and ceramic coated. And not to forget: lovely six-in-line engine. PS: sorry for the scratches with a bunch of keys by a resentful neighbor across the street.”

