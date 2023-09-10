This BMW 535i Touring was quietly driven by a well-known gray roof pigeon until April. Or silver fox, if you prefer. Now it is for sale again, on Marktplaats!

We have found another great opportunity at Marktplaats. This time it concerns an acquaintance from the past. No, it’s not @wouter’s yellow Audi S4 B5, nor the M135i. Instead it is the big BMW 535i Touring xDrive of our foreman. The sleek German Touring that existed before excise duties and practical considerations clubbed our leader into a more recent four-cylinder engine. It was sold about six months ago, but now it is for sale again.

As can be read in some AB Garage articles, there was always a bit of a love-hate relationship with the 535i. Extremely nice, fast car, yes. But there were also a bit high consumption and occasional expenses. Against the advice of the real experts in the editorial office, Wout opted for the version with turbo and four-wheel drive. Of course, everyone knows that you should have gone for the version without a turbo, but especially without all-wheel drive. Do you have a lighter, more economical car that is also more premium?

That said: the F11 is slowly but surely becoming one of those cars where a well-known history is more important than the right color or version. After all, you usually do not have any significant guarantee. Unless you go to the dealer for a late facelift model. With this unit on Marktplaats you can at least buy a copy with a very well-documented history.

There has recently been some maintenance. After Wouter, this unit also continued to generate bills for the new owner. The financial damage was reportedly 3,800 Euro, including new rubber. Not nice for the previous owner. Nice for you if you expect new Michelin Pilot Sport 5s on your okkazie instead of Yinglings. And you would say: at some point it has to be done with the expenses…

In terms of spec, it is a somewhat boring but chic thing. Dark gray metallic, Oyster leather, M Package with 19″ jetsers, just fine. The important options are there (Navi pro, HUD, comfort seats, pano roof). The asking price for this six-cylinder express with just under two tons behind it is 16,535 Ekkermannen.

That is of course a bargain for all of you for the chance to perhaps find a hair of Wout somewhere and clone him. Then buy? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks Willem for the tip!

