The objective of this initiative is not only to support charity but to celebrate 100 years of the heroes and legends created by Warner Bros.

It is for the same reason that the selected games are based on one of the most emblematic characters of DC Comics.

Likewise, from one of the oldest franchises in the fighting genre that comes from the arcades. But in addition to Batman games and Mortal Kombat Other proposals are available.

For example, titles related to franchises The Lord of the Rings and Mad Maxas well as Back 4 Blood, a fresh and original concept from Turtle Rock Studios. The cost of this game package is $439 dollars (MX$7,952.57 pesos).

But players can pay what they want, although by spending less they certainly get fewer video games. The complete list of titles available in this Humble Bundle is as follows:

Gotham Knights

Back 4 Blood

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Mad Max

MORTAL KOMBAT XL

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

What charity will receive the resources obtained through this package? Well International Medical Corps.

This is a global humanitarian organization that provides emergency medical care, training and construction to victims of disasters, disease or armed conflict.

Source: WB Games.

This Humble Bundle will be available from October 27 for 20 more days for those who have a Steam account on PC. In this link you can consult it.

Apart from Batman and Mortal Kombat We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

