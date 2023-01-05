Buying a scooter helmet is easier said than done.

For months you have known that on January 1, 2023 there will be a national helmet requirement for the (moustache) scooter. However, many two-wheeler owners have chosen to wait before purchasing a helmet. Not smart, because buying a scooter helmet has become a difficult task.

Retailers see a huge increase in demand for a helmet. The demand is so great that some have to sell no, said the AD. Perhaps scooter riders thought they could ride without a helmet for a while. However, especially in the cities, enforcers and police are on top of it. Failure to wear a helmet will result in a fine of €100, excluding €9 administration costs.

The undersigned has already seen with his own eyes in Rotterdam how the helmet obligation works out for shared scooters. Because a helmet is also mandatory on these two-wheelers. Wandering helmets on fallen (or overturned) shared scooters seems to be the street scene of 2023 (see photo). Nice..

Clever entrepreneurs have of course bought in bulk to meet the sudden demand. However, that is easier said than done. Due to the popularity, suppliers cannot always deliver. Several scooter dealers have to deal with a waiting list at the supplier. Those who have a (moustache) scooter and don’t have a helmet yet will have to be patient. Or driving secretly, with the risk of a hefty fine.

