Your favorite car cleaner has his house and factory for sale.

Rick van Stippent is only 30 years old, but has already had a stellar career. After he polished a number of cars completely factory new again on Autoblog, there was no stopping it. Rick completely cleaned the underside of many a car and also sold a lot of cleaning products.

Not everyone was happy with the results. And according to ‘evil tongues’, that special Stipt Polish Point cleaning stuff secretly came directly from Alibaba. But that should not spoil the fun. Rick even drove a Lambo at one point. And when he crashed it despite not driving too fast, he ended up with Jinek. We dream of it, he just does it.

However, Rick is now ready for the next step. He has scored a new mega building in Best. His former official residence with adjoining industrial hall is now for sale on Funda. Of course, something like this does not go unnoticed by all of you, our loyal battalions of Autoblog readers. This time it is Daniel, who is apparently looking for a house with business space and suddenly came across a familiar name.

If you browse through the photos on Funda, it takes a while before you see the well-known name in the hall. That can not be missed, this is the place where countless cars have been stripped of their rust protection got a new shine.

Unfortunately, the advertisement misses the opportunity to write that this is a factory-new house. But the pictures say enough. We wouldn’t be surprised if Rick sometimes also treats his kitchen and bathroom with dry ice.

It’s a bit strange this combo of a fat house on a business park. But on the other hand, of course, it is ideal for a gasoline head. Your neighbors are much too deep in their own business to be bothered by your revving V12. And it looks like there is a cheap pump literally on the corner of the street. With which cars do you fill the hall after you buy this casa 1,475,000 euros?

