In the okkazies section, today we are not highlighting a car recommended by Rachid, but Rachid’s own car. It is -of course- on Marktplaats.

As a quality publication with an ever-growing reach, we regularly receive tips from you, our dear reader. It can be about anything and everything. News facts, packed cars spotted on holiday, spicy snapshots specially addressed to @willemewe get it all in.

A regular item in the mailbox, however, have also been the tips of for years @rachid. This dear man clearly enjoys looking for special okkazies on Marktplaats. And if he finds something, he regularly forwards it to us so that we can write something about it.

This time we also received a tip from @rachid, but with a twist. The avid AB reader has put his own car (his wife’s actually) on Marktplaats. Because it also concerns a peppered Mitsubishi Colt CZT, we couldn’t resist sharing it on our beloved blog.

The Colt was unveiled in late 2002, but it wasn’t until 2004 that the little Japanese came to Europe. Although ‘came to Europe’ is a silly saying in this one. After all, the Colt for Europe was built at NedCar in Born. The car was technically related to the Smart ForFour, which was also built in Born.

In terms of engines, there were four-cylinder units of 1.1, 1.3 or 1.5 liters. The latter was also available with a turbo, in the Colt CZ-T and the Colt CZC (the convertible with a folding steel roof). As a true AB reader, it goes without saying that @rachid has opted for the most powerful variant. With 150 hp and a weight of less than 1,100 kilos, this car wants to move forward quite orderly. The zero to one hundred is over after eight seconds. Both in the interior and the exterior you can see that Mitsubishi has tried to make something with just that little bit of shrewdness.

The copy of @rachid(‘s wife) dates from 2007 and has only driven 91,596 kilometers. The gray unit rolls on the original 16″ porn jets and has recently had the necessary maintenance. Since the car has also been polished, it is in good condition again shine like a sun. For 8,950 euros is this forgotten lukewarm hatchback yours. Then buy!!1!

