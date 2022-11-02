god of war ragnarok It is one of the most anticipated installments of 2022 – players know that it will be an incredible game and are looking forward to it. However, being distributed in high demand, delivery errors often occur, as happened on this occasion to a girl who ordered a PS5 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II but received the package that came with god of war ragnarok.

When there is a big launch, the stores begin to display it before it is released, for optimal distribution, this is the case with Ragnarok. In addition, a delivery of this caliber had special bundles.

A girl ordered a bundle with Modern Warfare II but they sent him a God of War Ragnarok

We are just a few days away from the delivery of SIE Santa Monica to the public, however, a request was made wrong. A young woman ordered a bundle with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II in a store but received Ragnarok. And while it might seem like a lucky break to some, she said her order was a gift to someone else.

The controversy of careless distribution

Previously, Cory Barlog — director of the first installment of god of war ragnarok — expressed his annoyance at the spoilers that circulated on the networksit should be noted that these were due to physical copies of the game were distributed a couple of weeks before release. Due to carelessness in the distribution process.

Cory strongly criticized the irresponsibility of the stores —physical and online—. And he limited himself to asking networks to avoid spoilers so as not to ruin the experience of other players.

When does God of War Ragnarok come out?

On November 9, 2022, it will be available for PS4 and PS5. If you want to know when it came out Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIwe remind you that it was October 28, 2022.

It will cost $69.99 and you can buy it in presale.

