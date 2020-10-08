Realme’s latest mid-range smartphone Realme 7 can be purchased in the cell today. The sale will begin at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com. The initial price of this phone coming in two RAM and storage variants is Rs 14,999. The phone is equipped with more handsome features like 5000mAh battery and quad rear camera setup. In today’s sale, Realme 7 can also be purchased with some great offers.The 6 GB + 64 GB variant of Reality 7 is priced at Rs 14,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 16,999 for its 8 GB + 128 GB variant. This phone, which comes in Mist Blue and Mist White color options, will get a cashback of 5 percent on purchasing this credit card from Flipkart Axis Bank.

At the same time, a discount of 10 percent can be availed in Big Billion Day Sale. By purchasing this phone through MobiKwik from Realme’s website, you will get a MobiKwik SuperCash of Rs 500. You can also buy this phone at an initial no-cost EMI of Rs 1667.

₹ 70,000 Dual Screen Phone for only ₹ 19,999, Flipkart Sale’s ‘Biggest Deal’

Reality 7 specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD + display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9 and the aspect ratio is 90.5. The phone’s display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. With up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC processor. This phone, which comes with a micro SD card slot, has a Realme UI based on Android 10.

There are four rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie, you will get 16 megapixel front camera in this phone.

64MP Realme 7i smartphone launch, strong wireless earbuds also entered

To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with a 30 watt dart charging support. Equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, this phone offers all standard options for connectivity.

See full specifications