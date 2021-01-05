In the year 2020-21, smartphone maker companies are preparing to launch their great 5G phones. 5G technology may not have arrived in India yet, but 5G smartphones are being launched rapidly in the market. After Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Oppo is now preparing to launch its great Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The company has announced the launch of this phone in India on its Twitter handle. In which it has been said that Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on 18 January. The phone will be launched from 12:30 pm.

A small video teaser has also been shared by Oppo on Twitter. In which it has been shown that this phone will come with futuristic videography capability. Apart from this, some photos of this smartphone have also been shared. Let us know that this phone has already been launched in China, so its specifications are already known. But it is being claimed that the specifications will be somewhat different in the Indian variants of the phone. The company says that it will come with AI highlight video feature. Apart from this, the phone will have a borderless screen, 65W fast charging support and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

The Chinese variant of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch FHD + OLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. This smartphone works on Android 11 based ColorOS. The phone has a 4,350mAh battery, which comes with 65W fast charging. Quad camera setup has been given in the phone. In which 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP portrait lens camera have been given. A 32MP front camera has been given for the selfie. Its price in China is RMB 3,399 i.e. around Rs 38,300.

Currently, the craze of 5G smartphones in the market is increasing rapidly among people. Many great 5G mobile phones are going to be launched this year. At the same time, this OPPO smartphone will compete with Motorola Moto G 5G and Vivo V20 Pro 5G phones.

Motorola Moto G 5G- Talking about Motorola’s 5G smartphone, the Motorola Moto G 5G is a good option for you. This is a very affordable 5G smartphone from Motorola. The price of this phone is Rs 20,999. Motorola Moto G 5G will get 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. If you look at the features of the phone, then it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The smartphone has a triple rear camera set-up, which has a 48MP back camera. The battery of this phone makes it more powerful. For power, it has a battery of 5,000mAh.