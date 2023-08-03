This is not just any Carver, but a ‘primeval Carver’ of which only 24 were built.

Not many cars are built in the Netherlands, but if something is built in the Netherlands, it is something special. Spyker, Donkervoort, Lightyear: they all built unique cars. But the most special product from Dutch soil is perhaps the Carver, the crazy tilting car.

If you come across a Carver these days, it is most likely an electric moped car. Nice, but the Carver you want is of course an original Carver. It does not have a top speed of 45 km/h, but a top speed of 185 km/h.

By original Carver we mean the Carver One, which went into production in 2007. However, a number of copies had already been built before that. The car was then called the Vandenbrink Carver.

These ‘primeval Carvers’ were all built by hand and served to put the completely unknown brand on the map. That worked out quite nicely, thanks to a performance in Top Gear, in which Richard Hammond had the greatest fun with the car. Jeremy Clarkson was also very enthusiastic.

Only 24 of these pre-production VandenBrink Carvers were built and one of them (number 007) can now be found on Marktplaats. It is a matte black copy, which has been pimped with aftermarket rims and red accents.

A pre-production car is not always what you want, but according to the advertisement, this Carver drives better than the production cars. And the current owner should know, because he himself was involved in the construction of these early examples at the time. He also made some adjustments himself afterwards, so this should be about the best driving Carver.

We cannot judge how well or badly the car drives, but it is in any case a special piece of Dutch car history. Also nice: you can add that this specific car has been shown in Top Gear. It’s not the car Hammond drives, but it’s the car that passes by when he says “You don’t come across another one.”

Does this car make you as happy as Richard Hammond? Then you can go to marketplacewhere €37,500 is requested for this VandenBrink Carver.

This article Buy one of the very first Carvers on Marktplaats appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

