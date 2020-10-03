Smart upgrade plan

If you are looking to buy a great Samsung smartphone for yourself, then a tremendous offer has come for you. On the e-commerce platform Flipkart, you can buy a new Samsung phone by paying only 70 percent of the original price. Flipkart and Samsung have partnered for this offer called Smart Upgrade.The smart upgrade plan will begin with Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale. To avail this offer, you will have to buy Samsung phone under credit card or credit card EMI scheme.

Second Samsung phone can be purchased after one year

In the offer, only those Samsung phones can be purchased on payment of 70 percent, which the company will have listed for this scheme. The special thing is that after using the phone for 12 months, the user wants to pay the remaining amount or upgrade to another Samsung phone on Flipkart.

This is how the offer will benefit

In the smart upgrade plan, while purchasing the phone, users will have to select the credit or credit card EMI in the payment option. After this, the benefit received in the offer will be applied automatically. It can also be different for different products.