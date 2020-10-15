It is the festive sale season and almost everyone must have made preparations to buy their favorite gadgets and devices during this time. If you were planning to buy Apple iPhone then this is the best chance. Buyers are getting the opportunity to buy at the lowest price ever since the iPhone SE 2020 launched this year, from the iPhone SE Pro that came last year. Popular e-commerce site Flipkart has revealed the offer price of these devices and during the sale you will be able to buy this iPhone at an even lower price with bank offers.This year iPhone SE with A13 Bionic chipset has been launched by Apple on affordable price. The hardware of this device is the same as the iPhone 8 but in terms of performance it is many times better. Buyers will be able to buy this device with an original price of Rs 42,500 on Flipkart for Rs 25,999 in the cell. By paying with SBI Debit Card, SBI Credit Card and Yono SBI, buyers will get 10 percent instant discount in the cell and you will be able to buy this device for Rs 23,400.

Read: Apple brought new iPhone 12 lineup, how better than iPhone 11 series?

iphone xr

The iPhone XR, one of Apple’s most popular iPhones, received a great discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days. This phone comes with a large LCD display and A12 Bionic chipset. The phone is getting a flat discount of Rs 14,500. Buyers can buy this iPhone cell with an original price of Rs 52,500 for Rs 37,999. If you have the option to pay with SBI Debit Card, SBI Credit Card and Yono SBI, then iPhone XR can be purchased for only Rs. 34,200 with 10% discount.

Read: Apple will make new iPhone in India, price may decrease

iPhone 11 Pro

The Pro device of Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup launched last year is also getting a big discount. In the Big Billion Days Sale, buyers will be able to buy this device for Rs 79,999. The original price of this powerful device that comes with the triple camera setup is Rs 1,06,600. Like other Apple devices, it has also been updated with iOS 14. After 10 percent discount on SBI Debit Card, SBI Credit Card and Yono SBI, this device can be purchased for Rs 72,000, which is its lowest price till date.