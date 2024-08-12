AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/08/2024 – 14:16

On social media, young people are taking a stand against consumerism, covert advertising and the practice of displaying their purchases, known as “haul”, and are asking to get rid of unnecessary items.

Repair, recycling, frugality and minimalism: the “core of underconsumption” is trending on TikTok. These posts encourage a return to simple pleasures and skills, in stark contrast to the type of content popular on the platform.

“They promote a lifestyle of moderate consumption: instead of having 15 beauty products or 50 pairs of shoes, having just three,” explains French digital behavior analyst Anissa Eprinchard.

At a time when everything has become “an object of consumption, from political discourse to skin care”, this trend indicates “a fatigue with content consumerism”, he says.

“When people are constantly trying to sell you something and the prices keep going up, you end up suffering from financial burnout,” Kara Perez, an American influencer specializing in financial issues and environmental responsibility, explained to AFP.

“I use natural elements to decorate my apartment, most of my clothes are second-hand… I reuse sauce jars to store food, it’s free and very practical,” says an internet user in a video published in July on Instagram.

– “Unrealistic routines” –

For Eprinchard, this trend is linked to fatigue from “unrealistic routines or indecent hauls”.

This boredom is even more acute in the United States, where young adults have suffered from rising prices since the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers feel “alienated” in an unstable geopolitical and economic context, explains Tariro Makoni, an expert in the analysis of social and consumer movements.

According to experts consulted by AFP, younger generations are beginning to realize that they cannot keep up with the abundance of products promoted on social media.

In search of identity, many young people “compulsively” consume disposable and replaceable fashion, British content creator Andrea Cheong, author of a book on sustainable fashion, explained to AFP.

On her Instagram account, she shows her followers how to reuse unexpected pieces, such as lingerie, and transforms a wedding dress into a tank top.

– Simple and timeless –

The “underconsumption core” aims to revive the imperfect aesthetic and is part of a search for timelessness that contrasts with the Instagram and TikTok trends that preceded it.

“I wish it was more than a trend. For some people, it’s a way of life,” says Cheong.

Experts interviewed confirm a growing interest in authentic content, moving away from the classic influencer culture that encourages hyperconsumption.

Recycling and preserving “has become fashionable,” says Makoni, adding that “a similar movement was created after the 2008 financial crisis.”

More and more young people are becoming more environmentally conscious, but the main driver of this trend remains purchasing power, says Cheong, who nevertheless sees this as a positive change for the planet.

For her, by transmitting the message of “consuming less” the “core of underconsumption” helps to popularize a sustainable, ecologically responsible approach that is accessible to all.

The spirit of “underconsumption” goes beyond social networks.

In Washington, Anjali Zielinski, 42, and her daughter Mina, 7, recently attended a sewing workshop. Zielinski wants to inspire her daughter’s creativity, but also to instill “the value of things” and “the work that goes into making them,” in a world she sees as increasingly disconnected from these realities.