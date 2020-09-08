The right time to buy Kia Carnival has arrived. To entice customers, the company is offering a total benefit of up to Rs 2.1 lakh on this premium MUV. It includes an exchange bonus of up to 80 thousand rupees in addition to a corporate discount of 46 thousand rupees, unlimited kilometer maintenance package of 48 thousand rupees for three years. Not only this, the company is also offering a rear seat entertainment unit of Rs 36,560 with Prestige and Premium variants of Kia Carnival.The company has also launched special EMI schemes to make it easy for customers to buy this car. EMI Holiday Plan in one such scheme. Under this, car buyers get a 90-day discount for paying the first EMI. This offer is quite attractive for customers whose pocket is running a little tight due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Under the Flexible EMI option, the company is also offering customers the facility to reduce three EMIs by 50 percent every year. Under this scheme, the company wants to make sure that customers can easily give EMI even in those months when they are facing money problem.

Kia Carnival

Talking about the third scheme of attractive EMI, a low-EMI plan is being offered to users in it. In this, the company is offering an EMI of Rs 767 per Rs 1 lakh for the first 6 months. Even with this scheme, the company wants to encourage those customers who are struggling with money to buy cars.

This Dhansu motorcycle of Bajaj becomes expensive, learn new price

Cell reduction due to lockdown

Kia Carnival’s cell declined slightly due to the lockdown. The car was launched at Auto Expo 2020 and had 1400 bookings on the first day. However, sales decreased sharply in the lockdown period. As a result, the company could not sell a single car in April. In May, the company sold 50 Kia Carnival. After June 2020, there has been a slight increase in sales. The company sold 161 in June, 232 in July and 198 in August to Kia Carnival.

Kia Carnival

MG Hector’s new avatar, know price and features



24.95 lakhs is the starting price

Kia Carnival comes in three variants in India – Premium, Prestige and Limogin. The car is priced between Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (all ex-showrooms). The car has 7 seater (standard), 8 seater (only with premium trim) and 9 seater (only with Prestige trim) option for the customer to choose from. Kia Carnival is bigger and further ahead than Innova Krista.