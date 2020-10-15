Flipkart’s biggest festival sale is going to start tomorrow. Big Billion Days sale will get huge discounts and deals on many products. One of the best offers received during this sale is a 39 percent discount on an iPhone SE. After the launch of the iPhone 12, the price of the iPhone SE has been cut. It will be available on Flipkart at an even cheaper price. After 39 percent discount, the 64 GB base model of iPhone SE (2020) can be purchased for Rs 25,999. Currently the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 37,900.

128GB and 256GB variants of iPhone SE will also be discounted. The iPhone SE 128GB is priced at Rs 43,900 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 53,900. Flipkart has not yet revealed the discounted prices for these two variants. The sale of Big Billion Days officially begins tomorrow, but Flipkart Plus members can get access from 12 noon onwards. It will continue till October 21. Flipkart is also offering 10% instant discount for SBI customers. There are also Paytm Cashback Awards.

Apple launched the iPhone SE (2020) earlier this year in April. The compact iPhone comes in black, red and white three color options. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is IP67-rated for water and dust. The smartphone is powered by A13 Bionic chip. It comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. The iPhone SE also comes with wireless charging support.