4-year-old Abel woke up several nights, terrified, his eyes bulging and screaming: Mosquitoes! Mosquitoes!

After a few cuddles and cuddles, now calmed down and his breathing recovered, he opened his damp eyes and said by himself “it was a dream … but they were here.” “They cannot enter, we have mosquito nets on all the windows,” they said, “What if they break? What if a tiny little mosquito happens the same way? ” and continued “Bats eat mosquitoes. Are there bats here?”

After several nights interrupted by the dreamlike visits of the bloody insects, his parents decided to speak to his fear, not to him, but to his fear. His fear had its own reasons, they were his unappealable reality.

They cut out twenty bats from black cardboard and pasted them on the walls, doors, and windows of their room. Abel entered the game and asked that they also put them in the rest of the house so that everyone would be protected. They wrote a letter to the mosquitoes, dictated by him, like those that are written to Santa Claus and the Kings. He said: “Mosquitoes, don’t come to my room! Beware that there are mosquito nets and bats. Bye. Abel”.

At dusk the answer came: “Abel! We read your letter. We are afraid of bats. Bats eat mosquitoes. If there are screens on the windows and bats in your room, we’ll never be able to get in there again. Bye. The mosquitos.”

Abel followed the reading with his mother, word by word, letter by letter, his eyes this big, his breath held, suspended, transported, excited. He came to himself and said, inquisitor, “do mosquitoes know how to write?” They answered that perhaps they had dictated it to someone as he had done.

In his arduous internal processing between unreason and the desire to believe, he insisted: “can bats read?” Abel kept doubting, to believe or not to believe? … The need was stronger: he believed. That night he slept continuously, without nightmares or enemies in sight, and when he woke up he said: “I dreamed of bats.” And we? Which of our own mosquitoes do we want to scare away with cardboard bats? To whom do we send letters who cannot read?

Creatures thirsty to believe, we invent that by doing this or that thing, invoking this or that deity or fantasy, justice will finally be done and what is so longed for will come even if we have before our eyes the evidence that it is impossible.

We hang a fascinum to avoid the evil eye. We build imaginary castles in love that collapse as soon as we require concrete behaviors.

Desire argues with reality, dismisses it as irrelevant and hateful if it contradicts what we want. The surprising and wonderful thing about human beings is that sometimes, as with Abel and the bats that eat mosquitoes, that is, when reality is our imagination, it works.

It is very tempting to buy an illusion and dress it up for real. The desire to believe distorts, excites. The desire to believe wins us over. They feed on our faith but when they don’t work we just want to.

Diana Wang is a psychotherapist and writer.

