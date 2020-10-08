Every year, two popular e-commerce sites in the country bring festive sales and during this time, almost every category of products gets decent offers. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then there are a lot of deals for you in the Great Indian Festival Sale starting on October 17. Samsung Galaxy S10 is going to get a discount of over Rs 31,000. Apart from this, many offers are being teased at the shopping site right now.

During the sale, smartphones in all price segments will be able to buy at low prices. Bank offers and exchange discounts will also be available on many products. Talking about the offers that have come so far, Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available at the lowest price so far. Its price on the site is written as 2 _, _ 99. Apart from this, Redmi Note 9 Pro will also be able to buy buyers at discounted price, which is being teased at 1 _, _ 99 rupees.

Samsung Galaxy S10

During the sale on Amazon, buyers will be able to buy Samsung Galaxy S10 for Rs 39,999 instead of the original price of Rs 71,000. This phone is getting a big discount of Rs 31,001. This phone with 8 GB RAM is Samsung’s Exynos 9820 processor powered. The 128 GB internal storage found in the device can be increased to 512 GB with the help of MicroSD card.

Apple iPhone 11

California-based tech company Apple brought its iPhone 11 lineup last year and it will also get a lot of offers. Buyers will be able to buy the iPhone 11 launched last year for less than Rs 50,000 in the sale. Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs 18,000 on this device. Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chip is available in this device which comes with dual rear camera setup.

OnePlus 8

Premium tech brand OnePlus recently reduced the price of this phone in the global market and during the sale, the device can be purchased at a price below Rs 40,000. Amazon has priced this phone at Rs. 3_,999. Talk about bank offers, buyers will also get an additional discount of 10 percent on payment of HDFC bank debit or credit card during the sale. Apart from the no-cost EMI option, buyers will also get an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,500.