Today is a great opportunity to buy a Redmi 9A smartphone. You can order this Dhansu Budget Smartphone from 12 noon on Amazon India and mi.com. This phone comes in three color options and two RAM variants. With an initial price of less than Rs 7,000, this phone has some best-in-class features like MediaTek Helio processor, P2i coating.The phone’s 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant costs Rs 6,799 and if you want to buy its 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, you will have to spend Rs 7,499.

Will get this offer

If you are an Amazon Prime user, then you will get a cashback of 5 percent on purchasing this phone from Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. At the same time, this discount is 3 percent for non-prime users. Users with HSBC cashback card will get an instant discount of 5 percent on the purchase of this phone in today’s cell.

HTC Mobile ready to make a comeback, will bring a wallet-like phone

Specifications of Redmi 9A

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + LCD dot drop display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. This phone comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. This phone with up to 3 GB of RAM has a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC processor. This phone coming with Dual Nano SIM support works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Poco C3 retail box shows, may soon launch Dhansu midrange phone

For photography, this phone has a 13-megapixel single rear camera. Talking about selfie, you will get a 5 megapixel camera in the front of Redmi 9A. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 10 Watt fast charging.