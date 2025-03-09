The practice of Invest on credit In markets such as shares, business bonds or public debt comes from yesteryear. However, now a new dynamic has just emerged among small investors that attracts attention, for its danger, … of companies and associations: buy cryptocurrencies on credit.

Negotiating Agency, a company specialized in debt restructuring, warns of the first cases of this type in which some consumers pull loans and even the credit card to finance their ‘bets’ in cryptocurrencies. “While it is not an extended practice, cases whose outcome has not been the desired one has begun to be detected, so it is convenient to alert about it,” they indicate from the company, while emphasizing that entering into that dynamic “can have very serious financial consequences.”

This entity has already encountered cases of people who come with the problem that they have invested in cryptocurrencies, have done so on credit and are now immersed in a sea of ​​debts and an investment that fluctuates greatly from one day to another. Because the world of cryptocurrencies is not reduced only to Bitcoin, Ethereu, Tether, Solana or Cardanothe most famous, but the market is flooded with thousands of these digital currencies, the large majority of them without any function or anything behind.

The range of ‘crypts’ to invest is huge. And its volatility, risk of losing everything and scarce regulation, too. Luis Javaloyes, CEO of Negotiating Agencywarns that “the practice of financing investments in such volatile assets through high -cost credit products can become a devastating trap for personal economic stability. We have detected some cases of use of the credit card to acquire cryptocurrencies between people who do not know the associated risks ».

In his opinion, this practice is an explosive mixture since the leverage with cryptocurrencies. A watchmaking pump since the user is not only exposed to the total loss of investment – which is usual, and of what the stock market supervisor usually also warns, the CNMV – but also to the interest of the credit, even higher if the card is used. “These costs can quickly erode any profit margin and, on many occasions, convert an apparently profitable operation into an irreversible source,” Javaloyes denounces.

Experts denounce that this ‘modus operandi’ is “very dangerous” and a “devastating trap” for personal finances

Likewise, from this entity they emphasize that the psychological factor must also be taken into account due to the enormous fluctuation of the value of cryptocurrencies, “That can lead to panic decisions”. “This dynamic of irrational decision -making not only affects the financial health of the investor, but can also trigger a debt cycle in the form of snowball, in which each action taken to solve financial problems is transformed into the origin of new and greater complications,” he adds.

Antonio Gallardo, an expert from the Asfin consumer association, maintains a very similar position to warn that using credit for these investments is a very bad idea. «Here we have to make a very serious warning. If we already think that investing in ‘crypts’ must go through having very precise information of the nature of the investment that is and that is, in reality, closer to the bet, doing it with credit is extremely dangerous, ”he says.

This expert recalls that the method of borrowing to invest is something that comes from the Anglo -Saxon world. And that there is more with the shares of traded companies: “If you operate on credit with shares of a stable company there is not so much risk because volatility is not so great, but with the environment of the ‘critics’ the risk is multiplied.”

Expansion of ‘crypts’

All this also coincides with the ‘boom’ of cryptocurrencies in recent years, with different impulses that have popularized investment in these assets. There are already investors such as Blackrock that have positioned themselves in ‘crypts’ as Bitcoin. And to all this has helped the approval of ETF – which are quoted investment funds – linked to these digital currencies,

Also on the ‘crypt’ system, several controversies have planned in recent months, such as the promotion of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, of a cryptocurrency that ended up generating millionaire losses to thousands of people; or the intentions of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to make a strategic reserve in Bitcoin, not forgetting the ‘memecoins’ that emerged in his surroundings since he assumed the presidency.