From today you can buy cheap gold from Modi government. From 28 December 2020 to 1 January 2021, the government is once again giving you the opportunity to invest in sovereign gold bonds. However, it will not be available in gold physical form. A price of Rs 5000 per gram has been fixed for the next installment of gold bond. The RBI said, for gold bonds is based on the published average average closing price of gold of 999 purity by the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited (IBJA). Under this, the price has been fixed at Rs 5,000 per gram. In this case, the business day is 22 to 24 December. Explain that amid the weakness in the US dollar and expectation of new stimulus measures, experts have predicted that the gold will reach Rs 63,000 per 10 grams in 2021.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said that gold will continue to be strong next year due to concerns related to the economic recovery and its price on Comax may be between $ 2,150-2,390 an ounce, while Gold on MCX can be between Rs 57,000-63,000.

Rs.500 off on 10 grams

According to RBI, in consultation with the central bank, the government has decided to give a rebate of Rs 50 per gram to investors for applying online and making payments through digital medium. The issue price of the series eight gold bond was fixed at Rs 5,177 per gram. It was open for application on November 9 and closed on November 13. The central bank issues government gold bonds 2020-21 on behalf of the Government of India.

Investors in bonds can invest in multiples of one gram. The investment period in this is eight years. The option to withdraw from the date of interest payment from the scheme is available from the fifth year. The sale of bonds will be done personally to the residents here, Hindu undivided families, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. Individual and Hindu undivided families can invest in this for a minimum of one gram of gold and a maximum of four kg of gold per financial year. While the Trust and other units of this type can invest 20 kg of gold per year.

Where to buy

Investor PAN is required with every SGB application. All Commercial Banks (except RRBs, Small Finance Banks and Payments Banks), Post Office, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange or through direct agents to receive applications and customers All services are authorized to be provided.