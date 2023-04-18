The F1 circuit in Monaco is not only glamorous and incredibly crafty, but also a good place for a night out. The penultimate corner is named after the entertainment center that sits on the inside of the corner, La Rascasse. As befits Monaco, the prices for a night out will not lie. The same goes for the cars opposite La Rascasse. Bugatti opens a new showroom in the last section of the F1 circuit in Monaco.

Monaco and Bugatti obviously connect seamlessly, but the Principality and the supercar brand also go way back. The first ever GP in Monaco was won by William Charles Frederick Grover in a Bugatti Type 35B. If you ever get to Monte Carlo, you’ll find a statue of Grover in his Type 35B on the inside of the circuit’s first corner. Three years later, Monegasque Louis Chiron won his home race. His surname now easily connects you to the brand.

Presentation of the Bugatti showroom in Monte Carlo

Before the opening of the new showroom, Bugatti had some special models come to Monaco. Think of the W16 Mistral, a La Voiture Noire, a Centodieci, a Divo and a special Chiron Pur Sport ‘Grand Prix’. You almost start to wonder when the Bugatti Chiron ‘Monaco La Rascasse’ comes into play. Hendrik Malinowski, managing director of Bugatti, said: “We are delighted to open our new home in Monaco. These are the streets where Bugatti wrote history long ago.”