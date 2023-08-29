The grille is not the only thing that is different about this M4.

The new’ M3 and M4 have been on the market for three years now, so you’ve had plenty of time to form an opinion on the design. Or to change your opinion, because there are quite a few people who no longer find the large kidneys such a big deal.

If you still think ‘those kidneys could be a size smaller’, then we have good news for you. On our favorite occasion website there is an M4 with smaller kidneys. Or rather: flatter and wider kidneys.

This kidney transplant is thanks to the Korean-American ADRO, who developed this body kit. We had already paid attention to that last year, but now a Dutch M4 is equipped with this ADRO kit.

That is not the only thing that has been adapted to this M4, because the car has received a complete makeover from Absolute Motors. In addition to the ADRO body kit (consisting of a completely new front bumper, side skirts, diffuser and spoiler), the car also received an Alpha N hood, 20-inch HRE rims, a Cobra coilover set and a titanium exhaust system.

As you can see, the car no longer has its original color. Instead of Brooklyn Grau, the car is wrapped in matte blue. So no expense has been spared to make something unique out of this BMW M4. Now you just have to find someone who likes it all.

The person has to dig a lot into their pockets, because all the upgrades have exhausted the asking price marketplace higher than the new price. Where the car cost € 168,226 new, € 179,950 is now being asked for it. We have to say that the car is still practically new, with only 6,235 km on the clock.

