This Renault Clio 200 Cup was featured in a well-known episode of Top Gear and is now available for purchase.

How cool is it to have a car that played an important role in an episode of Top Gear? You now have that chance with this green Renault Clio 200 Cup. Connoisseurs of the popular TV series immediately know which episode it is about.

Buy Top Gear car

The striking Renault was featured in the Riviera Hatchback Road Trip. Aka episode 2 of series 17. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May traveled from Italy to Monaco in three hot hatches. These were the DS3 Racing, Abarth 500 and a Renault Clio 200 Cup. You can bid on the latter, the car is offered for auction on Collecting Cars.

Motor journalists and content creators, including Top Gear, fish from a fleet made available by the car manufacturer. In the case of Renault, the Clio 200 Cup was part of the press fleet. The special Clio remained part of Renault even in the years after the filming of Top Gear. It was not until February 2022 that the car disappeared from the collection and the hot hatch came into the hands of a private owner.

Specs

This private individual now wants to sell the car through Collecting Cars. The Renault Clio 200 Cup has run 33,755 miles. In addition to the green color, the 200 Cup is equipped with optional Recaro seats, a Cup chassis, Brembo brake calipers and, in this case, brand new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. The atmospheric 2.0 four-cylinder squeezes out 203 hp and is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The episode

In the Top Gear episode it was James May who was behind the wheel of the Clio 200 Cup. In the same episode, Flavio Briatore, former Formula 1 team boss Renault and Benetton, is also sitting next to May in a lap around the Monaco circuit. All in all a pretty iconic episode.

Offer

You have until tomorrow night to make a bid on the green Renault Clio 200 Cup. For us, the steering wheel is on the wrong side, but we can probably live with that. It’s a piece of Top Gear history on four wheels. And you should cherish that 😉

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car at no cost and without hassle Collecting Cars!

This article Buy a Top Gear car! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

