Buying a new console can be tricky in order to the variety of options that can be had. You can choose between a new generation console, which also comes in two models with different characteristics, and a previous generation console, which will continue to be supported for a couple of years with new games out. But you can also choose whether to buy a new Xbox, a used Xbox or a Refurbished Xbox.

If you have the money, the best option seems to be to buy the console brand new, since you have a product that has never been used in any way, and therefore has never failed. To this you can add the fact that it offers a better guarantee. Its main disadvantage is that for obvious reasons you will be facing a full price product and that it may even be out of stock. If you want to save money or simply cannot afford the expense, the option to buy a refurbished or used Xbox. Below we will explain what the difference is between these options and some of the things that you should take into account when deciding on this option.

Refurbished Xbox? All you need to know

It is important to keep in mind, what does it mean that when it says that it is Refurbished or refurbished Xbox (which also applies to any household appliance). The word Refurbished does not mean the console has been used, previously enjoyed or old in some way. Having it reconditioned can mean several things and this is due to the cause. It may simply be that the console packaging has been damaged during shipping, although the console has not been affected. It could also be that it was the console used in the exhibition. Another option is that the console had cosmetic defects, but without quality problems.

When it comes to refurbished electronics, anything that is not “new” is considered refurbished and must be sold as such. Buying a refurbished Xbox could save you a lot of money And anyway you would be accessing a product in conditions very similar to buying it in premium conditions. In most cases, the reconditioned Xbox will offer the same quality but with cosmetic flaws.

A fact that may not matter in financial terms, but is relevant in terms of caring for the environment is that buying a Refurbished Xbox is better for the environment to buy a new one. Not only are you preventing a perfectly good item from being thrown away, but you are also saving raw material that would otherwise have to be removed from the ground.

Used vs Refurbished

Decide for Buying a used console versus a reconditioned one has its advantages. The first and clearest is that it will surely cost less money. The other is that if you buy it from someone you know, you will have a reference to the past of the console, so you will not have unpleasant surprises. But there is something that you are very unlikely to find when you buy a used console and that if it offers you a reconditioned: warranty. Most stores that sell Refurbished Xboxes offer guarantees to their buyers so that if the product fails, you can get your money back or exchange it for another.

Another thing you should keep in mind is what we have already said: the “refurbished” label does not mean that the item is not newIt is not in premium condition. Basically the decision is that you can buy a console that has never been used or opened, but whose box is broken by handling it. Or buy a used console that, although its operation is verified, has a history of wear that must be taken into account. The first will have a guarantee and the second with a lower price.

What to keep in mind when buying a refurbished Xbox

When buying a refurbished Xbox you should take the following precautions into account so that you get what you want for your money:

As with any purchase, research is critical to find a responsible store who can offer you the best possible deal when it comes to buying your new refurbished Xbox.

Check the warranty. Even if the store you buy from is reputable, there is always a risk that something will go wrong, so having a long warranty and money-back guarantee is important. Each platform will have different regulations and policies regarding these points.

Forever contrast prices and services offered by different stores to get the best possible deal.

offered by different stores to get the best possible deal. If you have the option to see it in person before buying it, check the status of it and look at details such as whether the case has been tampered with or opened, that the air vents are clean and not covered with dust and that, if you can turn it on before buying it, it does not make an excessive noise when starting or starting a game. Loading a game in the reader is also recommended to check that the reader has not been damaged.

Where to buy a refurbished Xbox