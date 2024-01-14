This apartment in Zandvoort is your permanent ticket for the Dutch Grand Prix for 1.4 million.

Look, of course you want to go to the Dutch Grand Prix every year. But you don't feel like getting your butt pinched by a Max fan. Can we imagine something? So, as helpful as we always are, we looked for a solution for you. And it won't surprise you that we found it too.

For 1,395,000 Euros free by name, you can buy this apartment in Zandvoort. Or we say apartment, but it is actually a real Penthouse. After purchasing you finally live on the same level as Alexander Pechtold. The living area covers 177 square meters. Outside you have several terraces that measure 54 square meters together. The ad states 'finish level gold'. That sounds a bit like a Joël Beukersesque flat marketing term, only in this case delivered without humor. But hey, we just assume that the finish is better than that in the Trump Tower.

The coolest thing about the apartment, however, is its location and the views. That is why we write about it. Because on the east side there is a view of the sea and the dunes. On the south side you can bask in the sun. And finally, there is a terrace on the other side with a view of – yes – the Formula 1 circuit. So you never have to buy Gold Tickets for the Grand Prix again because you can just sit on your own terrace with a mojito in your hand.

No overcrowded 'premium' hospitality for 500 Euro, no overheated tipsy family men wearing Verstappen caps, no DIXI's, no UNOX sandwich for 15 Euro… No standing in the crowd for an hour and a half to cover 300 meters next to your fellow fans and Christijan Albers. Phew…Nice man.

If that seems worth 1.4 million (or more) to you, you can contact Christie's and inquire about your spot in the Duinwachter. Then buy!1!!

