Chromebooks are faster, lighter and cheaper than a Windows laptop or Mac, but which is the best of the moment? We list them.

A Chromebook is a laptop that uses Google’s Chrome OS operating system. That was once a kind of glorified web browser: a Chromebook does everything on the internet, so that the software remains lightweight and can be faster than, for example, a Windows computer.

Today’s Chromebooks can do a little more, like playing Android apps. You can also do some simple things, such as word processing, offline. However, advanced programs still require an internet connection, as they run in the web browser.

Chromebooks are cheaper than many alternatives due to their simple design, and are also popular in schools, for example, where they are often used. Because everything is online, everyone can log in and automatically see their work environment.

Our Favorite: Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Chromebook Spin 513. © Acer



As far as we’re concerned, this is the best Chromebook of the moment: it is affordable, only 1.72 centimeters thin, light and has a folding touchscreen, so that it can also be used as a tablet. In terms of design, it resembles a MacBook Air, which makes it look quite luxurious. But while it looks like aluminum, it’s actually made of plastic.

The plastic makes it nice and light, but you do have to sacrifice the battery life. It’s not bad, but average: this laptop lasts 10 hours when browsing. So you can certainly go ahead with it for a working or school day. The advantage of Chromebooks is that they do a lot in the browser, so you don’t have many other programs open. That’s what Acer has emphasized: working in the browser. This Chromebook does that well.

The image quality is good, so you can also stream Netflix on it, for example. Gaming is a bit ambitious for this Chromebook: it runs Android apps well, but the computing power for other applications is disappointing. In addition, you cannot expand the memory and there is no fingerprint scanner, but there is keyboard lighting. The touchpad is nice and large, so that you can operate the device properly.

Pay less? Then do the Acer Chromebook 314

Chromebook 314. © Acer



If you want a cheaper Chromebook, you can choose a model without a touch screen. Acer and HP, among others, are very active in the segment around 300 euros. Then you end up with this Chromebook from Acer, for example. Here you will find a screen with a good quality.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage – a bit of the standard in this segment. That’s more than enough for a Chromebook. The battery life is also quite good with 13 hours of browsing.

