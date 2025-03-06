Currently, buying a car is not easy. Many are the people who see the acquisition of a vehicle prohibitive due to their high prices, which added to the cost of current life and salaries become even more unaffordable.

Vehicle prices have risen considerably in the latter due to multiple factors such as the increase in the cost of materials, the introduction of safety elements or even the controversial introduction of certain tariffs.

However, given this increase in vehicle prices, whether new or occasion, there are many people who resort to other methods, such as renting or auctions.

High -end cars at bargain price

Yes, even if it sounds like madness Buying a luxury car for less than 5,000 euros in Spain can be possible. Of course, for this you must resort to the last method mentioned above: the auctions.

The government is high -end vehicles seized in police operations. In total, 186 will be the cars for which they can be struck. In addition, there will also be vans and motorcycles, trailer trucks, quads and bicycles.

These auctions will take place next May, where a total of 6 different events will be held in several locations in Spain. For example, until March 13, 29 vehicles will be auctioned in Madrid, Valencia, Albacete, Badajoz, Cáceres, Huesca and Girona.

How can you participate? You will only need to register in the BOE auction portal. Once registered, you just have to select the auction you want. A fast and simple process.

In addition, all the money collected will be used for prevention and assistance programs for drug dependent people with the clear objective of fighting drug trafficking.